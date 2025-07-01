PM meeting with President Ruto of Kenya: 1 July 2025

The Prime Minister welcomed the President of Kenya, William Ruto, to Downing Street today.

The leaders began by celebrating the new UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership, which will see both countries work together to drive economic growth and strengthen regional security.

Turning to migration, the Prime Minister and President welcomed a new UK-Kenya security agreement to disrupt organised immigration crime and human trafficking in Kenya to prevent onward migration to Europe.

On trade and investment, the leaders discussed the Nairobi Railway City project, which has been inspired by London’s Kings Cross and will enable opportunities for UK businesses, driving growth and delivering on our Plan for Change.

The Prime Minister and President agreed on the need for peace and stability in the region.