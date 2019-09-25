PM meeting with President Rouhani: 25 September 2019

The Prime Minister met President Rouhani of Iran at the UN General Assembly in New York today.

The Prime Minister called again for the immediate release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other dual nationals illegally imprisoned in Iran.

He raised our deep concern about Iran’s destabilising activity in the region, including the attacks on the Aramco oil facilities, and insisted this must stop.

The Prime Minister confirmed our continuing support for the JCPoA and stressed the need for dialogue, including on a comprehensive successor deal.