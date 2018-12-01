PM meeting with President Piñera of Chile: 1 December 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

This afternoon the Prime Minister met President Sebastian Piñera of Chile at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires.

The leaders expressed the strong historic ties between the two countries based on shared values and a commitment to free trade.

The Prime Minister and President Piñera discussed the political and commercial relationship between the UK and Chile in relation to the transition of current trading agreements post Brexit.

They welcomed the constructive discussions to date on transitioning the current EU-Chile Association Agreement and reaffirmed commitment on both sides to conclude the agreement swiftly.