PM meeting with President of the Republic of Ghana: 29 July 2021

The Prime Minister met Ghana’s President Nana Akudo-Addo at the Global Education Summit in London today.

He noted the long-standing and close ties between our two countries, and congratulated Ghana on its record in supporting girls’ education.

The leaders discussed opportunities for expanding trade and investment between the UK and Ghana.

They also spoke about regional security issues and agreed to continue to work together to ensure Ghana’s continued stability.

The Prime Minister looked forward to welcoming President Akudo-Addo to the COP26 Climate Summit in November.