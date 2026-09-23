PM meeting with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen: 22 September 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, this afternoon at the UN General Assembly.

The two leaders discussed the importance of working towards a successful outcome for the next EU-UK summit later in the year.

They also reflected on the challenges the EU and UK face in responding to the threats from Russia in Ukraine and in relation to hybrid warfare and disinformation.

They emphasised the importance of working together to meet the common security threats faced by Europe, to reduce illegal migration and to respond to unfair competition and overcapacity in global markets.

Finally, the leaders also discussed the initiatives underway to address AI safety, including in relation to the UK’s Presidency of the G20 in 2027.

The Prime Minister said he looked forward to hosting the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Manchester next year.

They agreed to stay in close touch.