PM meeting with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen: 12 November 2026

The Prime Minister met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the European Political Community summit this afternoon.

The leaders began by reflecting on preparations for the UK and EU Summit next week.

The Prime Minister set out how he wanted to deliver a deal for Britain and the EU that cuts costs for consumers and businesses. It was clear Brexit deal negotiated had done more harm than good and that the status quo wasn’t working for either side, he added.

It was time the UK and EU charted a new course that cut costs for farmers and food producers and eased the pressure on prices in the shops on both sides, the Prime Minister said.

The leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine and reflected on the negotiations in Abu Dhabi. They welcomed the momentum on Ukraine and said it was vital to continue driving that forward in the coming weeks and months.

They looked forward to speaking again next week.