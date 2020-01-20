PM meeting with President of Rwanda: 20 January 2020

The Prime Minister met President Kagame of Rwanda at the UK-Africa Investment Summit.

The two leaders discussed the strength of the relationship between the UK and Rwanda, which is underscored by an important economic partnership.

President Kagame updated the Prime Minister on Rwanda’s plans for hosting the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting this summer.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of the Commonwealth as a forum for addressing shared challenges such as climate change. He welcomed the action Rwanda has taken on plastic pollution.