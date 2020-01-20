PM meeting with President of Nigeria: 20 January 2020

The Prime Minister met Nigerian President Buhari at the UK-Africa Investment Summit.

They discussed the importance of the economic relationship between the UK and Nigeria – our second largest trading partner in Africa. The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s growing economy through investment and sharing UK expertise.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in North East Nigeria and the Prime Minister expressed his concern about the ongoing conflict.

The leaders also discussed climate change. The Prime Minister invited President Buhari to attend COP26 in Glasgow later this year.