PM meeting with President of Guyana Irfaan Ali: 25 October 2024
The Prime Minister met the President of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.
They reflected on the long-shared history between the two countries and their commitment to a growing economic and trade relationship.
The President updated on Guyana’s new Global Biodiversity Alliance, and they discussed the work the two countries have undertaken on the Forest and Climate Leaders Partnership.
They agreed to continue to look for opportunities to deepen ties on trade, climate finance and biodiversity.