PM meeting with President of France, Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte: 4 May 2026

The Prime Minister met the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, at the European Political Community Summit earlier today.

The leaders reflected on their recent diplomatic discussions, including on the situation in Ukraine.

On the situation in the Middle East and the need for an end to the war in Iran, the leaders agreed on the need to reopen of the Strait of Hormuz to restore freedom of navigation and the free flow of global trade.

They discussed European support already positioned in the region to reinforce security, and welcomed the close coordination between European allies.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.