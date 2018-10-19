PM meeting with President Moon of South Korea: 19 October 2018

Prime Minister Theresa May today held a bilateral meeting with President Moon of South Korea at the Asem summit in Brussels.

The two leaders looked forward to further strengthening ties between the two countries both now and once the UK leaves the European Union.

They agreed to work closely together to transition over the existing trade agreement between South Korea and the European Union. They would then look forward to further improving trade ties between the two countries in the future.

The Prime Minister praised President Moon for the steps he had taken which had led to progress in the Korean peninsula.

The Prime Minister said it was important for DPRK to take concrete steps towards denuclearisation, and pressure should be maintained on DPRK with sanctions.