PM meeting with President Macron of France and Chancellor Merz of Germany: 24 June 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the NATO Summit in The Hague this evening.

The leaders reflected on the volatile situation in the Middle East. Now was the time for diplomacy and for Iran to come to the negotiating table, they agreed.

Turning to Ukraine, the leaders discussed the need to apply more pressure on the Kremlin, including through further sanctions.

Discussing Gaza, the Prime Minister reiterated that the situation was intolerable and all sides needed to work towards an urgent ceasefire.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again this evening.