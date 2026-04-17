PM meeting with President Macron of France: 17 April 2026

The Prime Minister met the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, in Paris this morning, ahead of talks with partners on the Strait of Hormuz.

The leaders began by reflecting on the situation in the Middle East and agreed on the need for a lasting peace to ensure a return to global stability and security in the region.

Turning to the bilateral relationship, both leaders discussed how the UK and France were entering a new era of global collaboration together through the convening of the Coalition of the Willing on Ukraine, and Strait of Hormuz Maritime Freedom of Navigation Initiative.

The Prime Minister also set out his ambition for a closer relationship between the UK and European Union, reflecting the threats and challenges now faced, and the need to build a stronger Europe.

Returning to Ukraine, the leaders underlined the need to continue to ensure the country had the means necessary to drive forward the momentum they had seized on the battlefield.

The leaders also discussed migration. The Prime Minister and President agreed on the need to continue momentum to drive down illegal crossings between France and the UK, and tackle the problem upstream working with international partners.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again during the summit.