PM meeting with President Macri: 30 November 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

This afternoon the Prime Minister held bilateral talks with President Macri of Argentina at the G20.

The leaders noted the significance of the Prime Minister being the first to ever visit Buenos Aires and only the second to visit Argentina.

The Prime Minister thanked President Macri for Argentina’s Presidency of the G20 and for hosting the Summit.

They discussed ways in which the UK and Argentina could boost bilateral trade and investment, welcoming the appointment of the first ever UK Trade Envoy to Argentina.

The leaders welcomed the agreement on a new commercial air link between the Falklands and São Paulo via Córdoba, saying that the move demonstrated the significant progress that has been made in our relationship.

The Prime Minister and President Macri looked forward to continued co-operation across the bilateral relationship including on tackling corruption.