PM meeting with President Lula da Silva of Brazil: 6 November 2025

The Prime Minister and President Lula da Silva had a separate bilateral meeting at the COP30 summit in Belém.

They spoke about the importance of multilateralism and international collaboration to tackle climate change. The leaders discussed joint efforts on clean energy, agreeing it was the economic opportunity of the 21st century. They said it was important to take transition efforts very seriously – not only for the future of our planet but for the extraordinary opportunities for growth and jobs.

The Prime Minister said it was 200 years of UK-Brazil diplomatic ties, and they pledged to keep building an even stronger partnership for the future.

The Prime Minister and President Lula agreed on the urgent need for peace in Ukraine following Russia’s ongoing illegal invasion. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of ramping up the pressure on Russia’s economy to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position – before, during, and after any ceasefire.