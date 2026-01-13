PM meeting with President Karol Nawrocki of Poland: 13 January 2026

The Prime Minister welcomed the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, for his first visit to Downing Street today.

The leaders began by reflecting on the strength of the relationship between the UK and Poland. They agreed that both countries would deepen that relationship even further, from defence and security, to trade, commerce and education.

The increasingly close cooperation on the defence projects was good for both the bilateral relationship and European security, the Prime Minister added.

Thanking the President for hosting a UK squadron as part of forward land forces in Poland, the Prime Minister welcomed the agreement for Polish helicopter pilots to begin world-class helicopter training in the UK in the next few months, integrating the British and Polish Armed Forces even further.

Turning to Ukraine, the leaders agreed on the importance of securing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and that President Putin could not be trusted.

The Prime Minister thanked President Nawrocki for Poland’s ongoing involvement in the Coalition of the Willing and discussions around security guarantees.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.