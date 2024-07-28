PM meeting with President Kagame of Rwanda: 27 July 2024

The Prime Minister met President of Rwanda Paul Kagame in Paris.

The Prime Minister congratulated the President on his recent re-election and remarked he was looking forward to working closely with him across a range of shared priorities.

He praised the President’s leadership on climate change, with the two leaders agreeing that further action is necessary to make sure we are all meeting our climate obligations. They agreed to keep in close contact on this.

They discussed their shared commitment to continue working together on solutions to tackle illegal migration. They agreed that it is a pressing global challenge, and breaking the business model of criminal gangs who profit from people’s suffering must be the priority.

The President and the Prime Minister reflected on the strength of the relationship between Rwanda and the UK, and both agreed this spirit of close cooperation should continue.