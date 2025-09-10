PM meeting with President Herzog of Israel: 10 September 2025

The Prime Minister met the President of Israel Isaac Herzog in Downing Street this afternoon.

He condemned Israel’s action in Doha yesterday as completely unacceptable. He said the strikes were a flagrant violation of a key partner’s sovereignty and do nothing to secure the peace we all desperately want to see.

Turning to Gaza, he reiterated his huge concern and implored Israel to change course. They must stop the manmade famine from worsening further by letting aid in and halting their offensive operations, he added

The leaders agreed that the hostages who were cruelly ripped by Hamas from their families nearly two years ago must be released. The Prime Minister also shared his condolences for the horrifying terror attack in Jerusalem on Monday, making clear that the UK stands against the abhorrent terrorism Israel has endured since October 7th.

The Prime Minister finished by saying that the UK and Israel are longstanding allies, and he will continue his work to secure an enduring peace and a better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people alike. Both leaders were clear that Hamas will play absolutely no role in this future.