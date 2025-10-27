PM meeting with President Erdoğan of Türkiye: 27 October 2025

The Prime Minister visited the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in Ankara today.

The leaders began their discussions by reflecting on the strength of the relationship between the two countries.

The deal signed today to support Türkiye’s air force with UK Typhoons further underlined that strength, they agreed.

It would boost NATO’s collective defences on the south eastern flank, support highly skilled jobs in the UK, and knit the UK and Türkiye’s air force together for years to come, allowing for greater interoperability, the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister then turned to the wider bilateral relationship between the two countries. Both leaders underlined the untapped opportunity to grow the trading relationship between the two countries.

In that spirit, the leaders agreed to relaunch Tatli Dil, the flagship UK-Turkey bilateral forum to bring together government, business and scientists to forge new relationships between the two countries.

Discussing shared challenges, including combatting terrorism and stability in the Middle East, the leaders reiterated the need to ensure the ceasefire in Gaza held and there was an acceleration of aid. They also underlined the importance of securing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon, and the Prime Minister said he looked forward to visiting again for the NATO Summit in Türkiye next year.