PM meeting with President Erdoğan of Türkiye: 13 October 2025

The Prime Minister met President Erdoğan of Türkiye at the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit this afternoon.

The Prime Minister thanked the President for his invaluable role in the process to achieve a ceasefire and bring an end to the war.

Both agreed that now must be a turning point, and we must maintain momentum towards implementation of the peace plan.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the UK stands ready to play a leading role in the next phase.

They ended the discussion on other shared priorities, including a commitment to collaborate more closely on defence.