Press release

PM meeting with President Erdoğan of Türkiye: 13 October 2025

The Prime Minister met President Erdoğan of Türkiye at the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit this afternoon.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer KCB KC MP
Published
13 October 2025

The Prime Minister thanked the President for his invaluable role in the process to achieve a ceasefire and bring an end to the war.

Both agreed that now must be a turning point, and we must maintain momentum towards implementation of the peace plan.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the UK stands ready to play a leading role in the next phase.

They ended the discussion on other shared priorities, including a commitment to collaborate more closely on defence.

