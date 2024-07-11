PM meeting with President Erdoğan of Turkey: 11 July 2024

The Prime Minister met President Erdoğan of Turkey at the NATO summit this afternoon.

The Prime Minister welcomed the deep ties between the two countries, and the significant contribution that Turkish communities provide to the culture and economy of the UK. He said Turkey was a hugely important NATO ally, and that the UK wants to deepen the bilateral relationship.

The President discussed his aspiration to strengthen the bilateral relationship across trade, tourism, defence, counter-terrorism, energy and the economy.

They discussed Ukraine and welcomed the enhanced support provided by this NATO summit.

On the Middle East, the Prime Minister said he wanted to see an immediate ceasefire to let the hostages out and increase aid in.