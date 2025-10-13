PM meeting with President Emmanuel Macron of France: 13 October 2025

The Prime Minister met President Emmanuel Macron of France in Sharm El-Sheikh today.

They welcomed the historic scenes of the last few days, with aid now pouring into Gaza and the hostages finally being reunited with their loved ones after unimaginable suffering.

Both leaders paid tribute to the vital efforts of President Trump and the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey for securing the first phase of peace. They agreed this should mark a turning point for the region, and attention must now turn to the next phase.

The Prime Minister said the UK stands ready to play a leadership role in the process of decommissioning Hamas, then supporting the reconstruction of Gaza and participating in the ceasefire monitoring mission.

Turning to Ukraine, they discussed continuing the momentum from today to drive towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and looked forward to convening a Coalition of the Willing meeting soon.