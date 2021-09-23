Press release

PM meeting with President Duque: 22 September 2021

The Prime Minister met Colombian President Duque today at the UN General Assembly in New York.

The leaders discussed the importance of the international community taking action on climate change ahead of the UK-hosted COP26 Summit.

The Prime Minister welcomed President Duque’s leadership on climate, including Colombia’s role in helping to launch the Leaders’ Pledge for Nature alongside the UK and others.

The Prime Minister commended the stability President Duque has brought to Colombia following his historic deal with the FARC.

The leaders looked forward to further strengthening the UK-Colombia relationship, including through growing trade between our countries.

