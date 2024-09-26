PM meeting with President da Silva of Brazil: 25 September 2024

The Prime Minister met President Luiz Inacio da Silva at UNGA this afternoon.

They discussed their shared commitment to tackling global challenges, including the importance of global ambition on climate change and poverty.

The Prime Minister congratulated President Lula on his leadership on tackling both these challenges as President of the G20 and looked forward to the Summit in Rio.

The leaders shared their plans to accelerate the energy transition at home and internationally, and agreed to work closely on this agenda including for COP30.

The Prime Minister also confirmed strong support for President Lula’s G20 Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty.

They also discussed the conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and Lebanon. The Prime Minister set out his steadfast support for Ukraine and upholding the UN Charter. On the Middle East, the Leaders underlined the importance of ceasefires in both Lebanon and in Gaza.