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Press release

PM meeting with President Costa of the European Council: 16 June 2026

The Prime Minister met the President of the European Council António Costa at the G7 Summit in Evian today.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer KCB KC MP
Published
16 June 2026

The Prime Minister met President of the European Council António Costa this afternoon.

The leaders underlined the importance of close cooperation between the UK and Europe, to benefit both sides.

A closer relationship was vital for European security, resilience and prosperity, they reiterated.

Both leaders agreed to work closely ahead of the UK-EU summit, which they agreed would be held on July 22.

Updates to this page

Published 16 June 2026