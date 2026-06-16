PM meeting with President Costa of the European Council: 16 June 2026
The Prime Minister met the President of the European Council António Costa at the G7 Summit in Evian today.
The Prime Minister met President of the European Council António Costa this afternoon.
The leaders underlined the importance of close cooperation between the UK and Europe, to benefit both sides.
A closer relationship was vital for European security, resilience and prosperity, they reiterated.
Both leaders agreed to work closely ahead of the UK-EU summit, which they agreed would be held on July 22.