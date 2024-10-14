PM meeting with President Christodoulides of Cyprus: 14 October 2024

The Prime Minister welcomed the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, to Downing Street this afternoon.

The Prime Minister began by reflecting on the strong links between the two countries, adding that the Cypriot community was a vibrant and important part of British culture.

They then turned to the situation in the Middle East, and the Prime Minister thanked President Christodoulides for Cyprus’ strong cooperation on defence and security.

President Christodoulides thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s early support for its efforts to establish a humanitarian corridor into Gaza.

It was vital to see de-escalation in the region, and find a credible, political solution as a way forward, the Prime Minister added.

Turning to the wider relationship between the UK and Cyprus, the leaders agreed to deepen ties at all levels to drive prosperity and tackle shared challenges.

Trade, migration, and renewable energy were all areas the two countries could do more together, the leaders agreed.

The leaders agreed to stay in touch.