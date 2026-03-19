PM meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria: 19 March 2026

The Prime Minister welcomed the Nigerian President, Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to Downing Street today.

The leaders began by acknowledging the longstanding ties shared by both countries, including our Commonwealth values and deep connections across communities, families and businesses.

Both leaders committed to deepening their long-term partnership on trade, infrastructure and sustainable growth. The Prime Minister welcomed Nigerian companies expanding into the UK, showcasing Nigeria’s role as a key source of innovation and investment.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of the deal agreed today to support the redevelopment of two of Nigeria’s major trading ports, with British Steel supplying 120,000 tonnes of steel billets to construction companies Hitech Nigeria and ITB Nigeria and supporting jobs at home in the UK.

The leaders shared their concern at the horrific situation in Sudan, and the Prime Minister updated on the latest UK action to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians on the ground.

On defence and security, they committed to work more closely together to enhance the UK and Nigeria’s response to transnational crime and terrorism. On migration, the leaders agreed to improve procedures on returns.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.