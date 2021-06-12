PM meeting with President Biden and Prime Minister Morrison: 12 June 2021
Prime Minster Johnson, President Biden and Prime Minister Morrison met in the margins of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay on 12 June 2021.
They discussed a number of issues of mutual concern, including the Indo-Pacific region. They agreed that the strategic context in the Indo-Pacific was changing and that there was a strong rationale for deepening cooperation between the three governments.
They welcomed the forthcoming visits and exercises in the Indo-Pacific by the Carrier Strike Group, led by HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH.