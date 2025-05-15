PM Meeting with President Begaj of Albania: 15 May 2025

The Prime Minister met the President of the Republic of Albania, Bajram Begaj, in Tirana this morning.

The Prime Minister began by reflecting on his visit to the Port of Durrës earlier in the day to see the UK and Albania’s close cooperation to tackle organised crime.

It was clear that across all areas of the relationship – from defence and security to trade, migration and economic growth – the partnership between the UK and Albania was thriving, the Prime Minister added.

The leaders discussed their resolute support for Ukraine and the need to uphold peace and security in Europe.

Turning to the Western Balkans summit being held in London in the Autumn, the Prime Minister said it offered the chance to discuss how the UK could further support the region to tackle shared challenges.

In a more uncertain world, dialogue and diplomacy needed to be the answer to resolving regional tensions, the leaders agreed.

Both looked forward to speaking again.