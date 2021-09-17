PM meeting with President Barzani: 17 September 2021

The Prime Minister welcomed President Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, to Downing Street today.

The leaders agreed on the strength of the UK’s relationship, and our deep historic ties, with the Kurdish people and the whole of Iraq. They resolved to further deepen that relationship, particularly in areas such as trade and investment.

The Prime Minister and President Barzani discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and both stressed the need to prevent any new terrorist threat emerging from the country.

They also covered a number of regional issues, including Iran where the Prime Minister underlined the need for Iran to return to compliance with the JCPoA.

The Prime Minister welcomed steps that Iraq has taken to reduce carbon emissions and pledged the UK’s support to these endeavours in the run up to COP26.