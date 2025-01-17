PM meeting with President Andrzej Duda of Poland: 17 January 2025

The Prime Minister met President Andrzej Duda of Poland in Warsaw this afternoon.

The leaders reflected on the strength of the UK-Poland relationship, agreeing that our countries are the strongest of allies and our partnership will endure for generations to come.

They welcomed the launch of negotiations on the new UK-Poland Defence and Security Treaty. In the face of increasing threats to Europe’s security, they agreed the treaty would bring our two countries closer together to tackle shared threats such as Putin’s aggression and the vile people smuggling gangs wreaking havoc at our borders.

They also underscored the vital importance of NATO, which underpins Euro-Atlantic security.

The Prime Minister reflected on his visit to Ukraine, and both leaders agreed that President Zelenskyy can count on the support of the UK and Poland for as long as it takes.