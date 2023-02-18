PM meeting with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki: 18 February 2023

The Prime Minister met Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at the Munich Security Summit today.

They reflected on a profoundly challenging year for the continent following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which brought war to Poland’s borders. The leaders welcomed the UK and Poland’s unity of purpose and ever-closer collaboration, as we stand side by side to help Ukraine and bolster European security.

The Prime Minister committed to continue to support Poland’s security, including through the deployment of the Sky Sabre air defence system and British troops stationed in Poland with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence. The leaders discussed working with allies to provide further strategic military support to Ukraine’s defence.

They agreed to continue working closely together to deepen our defence and security partnership, strengthen our energy security and develop the UK and Poland’s thriving economic and cultural links.