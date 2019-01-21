PM meeting with PM Ardern: 21 January 2019

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

Prime Minister Theresa May held bilateral talks with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, today over lunch in Downing Street.

The two leaders reflected on the work their countries had done together since the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in April. They also discussed Prime Minister Ardern’s wellbeing agenda, and shared views on tackling social challenges.

They noted how much their two nations have in common, such as championing free trade, working to uphold the rules based international system, and the many New Zealanders and Brits who choose to call each other’s countries home.

The two leaders reaffirmed their shared desire to forge an ambitious, high quality free trade agreement after the UK leaves the EU.

Prime Minister May welcomed the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) coming into force, and that New Zealand had offered its support to the UK’s potential accession.

The Prime Ministers also reflected on their security and defence relationship, and agreed on the need to continue and deepen our close cooperation on challenges to global stability, including in areas such as cyber security and disinformation.

They both welcomed the opportunity for closer cooperation through the co-location of the UK’s new High Commissions in Tonga and Vanuatu, including on climate resilience.

Both leaders looked forward to continuing their countries’ long-standing relationship and to exploring further opportunities to work and trade together.