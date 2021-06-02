PM meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: 2 June 2021

The Prime Minister welcomed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to Downing Street today.

The Prime Minister stressed the UK’s commitment to NATO as demonstrated through our record investment in defence spending and our commitment of cutting edge technology, including the Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carrier, to the alliance.

The leaders discussed a number of issues affecting NATO, including the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. They agreed on the need to ensure Afghanistan has a long-term peaceful and democratic future.

They also condemned the recent actions taken by Belarus to arrest Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega. They agreed the Belarusian regime must release political prisoners and provide a full explanation for what happened.

The Prime Minister emphasised his support for the Secretary General’s vision for NATO’s future. The leaders agreed that NATO is essential to transatlantic security and has an important role to play in tackling wider geopolitical challenges like climate change.