PM meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: 10 February 2022

The Prime Minister met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg this morning to discuss the alliance’s response to Russian belligerence on Ukraine’s border.

The pair discussed the diplomatic efforts of NATO members and called on Russia to continue to engage in dialogue and move their troops back from the border with Ukraine.

The Prime Minister set out his plan to bolster UK military commitments to NATO, including by sending warships to Eastern Europe and increasing UK fighter jets stationed in south east Europe, to provide reassurance and support to allies in the region.

They agreed on the need for continued deterrence to complement diplomatic efforts, and the NATO Secretary General thanked the Prime Minister for his staunch support of NATO.

Without continued pressure on Russia by all NATO members, the Prime Minister said he feared for European stability and security.

The pair agreed to continue to work with all NATO allies to find a way forward.