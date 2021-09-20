PM meeting with Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs: 20 September 2021

The Prime Minister met UN Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths in New York today.

Mr Griffiths updated the Prime Minister about his recent visit to Afghanistan and they discussed the need to prevent a humanitarian emergency in the country.

The Prime Minister and Mr Griffiths also discussed a number of other areas including Ethiopia and Yemen and agreed that continued international efforts were required to bring stability to these areas.

The Prime Minister thanked Mr Griffiths for the international leadership he has shown very early on in his new role.