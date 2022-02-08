PM meeting with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė: 8 February 2022

The Prime Minister hosted Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė at Downing Street this morning.

The leaders discussed the UK’s unwavering support for Lithuania and the two nations’ close and historic ties.

The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s disappointment in China’s use of coercive trading practices against Lithuania, and Prime Minister Šimonytė welcomed the UK’s support at the World Trade Organisation on the issue.

They agreed that any invasion by Russia into Ukraine would be a disastrous mistake, and that it was important to continue providing practical economic and defence support to Ukraine.

They shared their concern at the severe cost to the Russian people and their economy should President Putin move his troops over Ukraine’s border.

The leaders also discussed their close diplomatic relations and agreed to further strengthen trades ties, including in offshore renewable energy and fintech.