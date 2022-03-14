PM meeting with Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš : 14 March 2022

The Prime Minister met Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš at Downing Street this afternoon, to discuss the concerning developments in Ukraine and how Europe can wean itself off Russian hydrocarbons.

Both leaders said that President Putin had made a terrible and unforgivable mistake in Ukraine, and his indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians had to stop.

The West also had to end its dependence on Russian hydrocarbons, and both leaders agreed to rapidly explore nuclear and renewable options.

Deepening defence ties between the two countries and shoring up European security was also vital, the leaders said.

The Prime Minister reiterated that Latvia could depend on the UK to stand with its NATO partners today and in the future, and the UK’s support to European security was unwavering.