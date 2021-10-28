PM meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan: 28 October 2021

The Prime Minister welcomed His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan to Downing Street today.

He congratulated the Jordanian people on their centenary year and reiterated the United Kingdom’s long-standing and close friendship with Jordan.

Ahead of the COP26 Summit next week, the Prime Minister welcomed Jordan’s new Nationally Determined Contribution which doubles their emissions reductions target.

They discussed the importance of transitioning to renewable energy and ensuring that Jordan and the wider Middle East have access to quality, sustainable infrastructure and resources.

The Prime Minister also noted Jordan’s pivotal role in ensuring regional stability. The leaders agreed to continue to collaborate closely on defence and security, as well as further developing our trade and prosperity links.