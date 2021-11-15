PM meeting with Jersey Chief Minister: 15 November 2021

The Prime Minister met with Jersey Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré, and the Minister for External Relations, Senator Ian Gorst, earlier today.

He underlined the strength of the UK/Jersey relationship and committed to continue working closely together on issues of mutual importance.

On fishing licenses, the Prime Minister reaffirmed his support for Jersey’s approach which has been reasonable and fully in line with the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA). He noted that both the UK and Jersey were issuing licenses on basis of evidence of historic fishing activity, as required by the TCA.

The Prime Minister said that France’s recent threats were unjustified and would have breached the TCA. He reiterated that the UK would continue to stand behind Jersey in the event that they were carried through, although he welcomed their deferral and said he hoped that they would be taken off the table permanently.

Both sides agreed that they would continue to assess new evidence in support of the remaining license applications and that technical discussions with the EU Commission and France would continue.