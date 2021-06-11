PM meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Suga: 11 June 2021

The Prime Minister met Japanese Prime Minister Suga at the G7 Summit in Cornwall today.

The Prime Minister outlined the UK’s commitment to expanding our relationship with Japan and the wider Indo-Pacific region across trade, technology, defence and wider foreign policy.

The leaders discussed the deployment of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group, which will visit Japan later this year. They agreed this would be a pivotal moment for UK-Japan defence cooperation.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Suga for his support of the UK’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership which will further enhance trade links between the UK and Japan following the Free Trade Agreement our countries signed last year.

The Prime Minister expressed his support for the Tokyo Olympics, and welcomed Japanese efforts to ensure the Games can take place safely.

The leaders resolved to work together to address global challenges, in particular on global health and tackling climate change ahead of the UK-hosted COP26 Summit.