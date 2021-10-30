PM meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi: 30 October 2021

The Prime Minister met Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the G20 Summit in Rome today.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Draghi for hosting the G20 Summit, a crucial milestone ahead of the COP26 Summit, co-hosted by the UK and Italy.

The leaders agreed that close UK-Italian coordination throughout this year on the G7, G20 and COP26 has been crucial in making much-needed progress on issues including the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

The leaders agreed on the importance of phasing out the use of coal to keep the goal of 1.5 alive. The Prime Minister encouraged Prime Minister Draghi to go further in his climate finance commitments to help developing countries grow in a clean and sustainable way.

The Prime Minister expressed his hope that Italy will lead the way in making further commitments on coal, cars and trees in the days ahead.