PM meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi: 1 November 2021

The Prime Minister met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India at COP26 in Glasgow today.

The leaders welcomed the opportunity to meet in person and highlighted the growing strength of the wider United Kingdom-India relationship.

The Prime Minster highlighted India’s leadership on climate change and they discussed ways to work together on global approaches, including scaling affordable green technology. Prime Minister Modi welcomed the new UK India Green Guarantee to unlock World Bank funding.

The Prime Minister hoped to see India submit an ambitious emissions reduction target at COP26, as a key player in the international effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. He offered the UK’s support as India transitions away from coal to renewable energy.

They agreed to further strengthen cooperation on bilateral defence and security and on international issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.

The leaders also discussed recent talks on a potential UK-India free trade deal, and the Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s commitment to deepening trade, investment and business ties between our two countries.