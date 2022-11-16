PM meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi: 16 November 2022

The Prime Minister met Indian Prime Minister Modi at the G20 Summit in Indonesia today.

The leaders agreed on the enduring importance of the UK-India relationship, and of the living bridge between our countries. The Prime Minister passed on his thanks to Prime Minister Modi for the overwhelming response of the Indian people to his appointment as Prime Minister.

The leaders discussed the range of areas where the UK and India are working increasingly closely and have the opportunity to further develop our links, including defence and security.

They looked forward to the agreement of a UK-India free trade deal, which has the potential to unlock investment and increase jobs in both our countries, as well as expanding our deep cultural links.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Modi agreed that the UK and India’s shared values, not least our commitment to democracy, are a huge asset in international forums like the G20 and the Commonwealth.

The Prime Minister welcomed the opportunity to work together on challenges like ending the war in Ukraine and tackling climate change under India’s presidency of the G20 next year.