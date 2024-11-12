PM meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva: 12 November 2024

The Prime Minister met with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva today during the COP29 summit.

The Prime Minister said that growing the economy was his number one mission, and the recent Budget was about fixing the foundations to deliver on the promise of change after years of stagnation.

They spoke about the climate challenge, and the Prime Minister reiterated that generating private finance was important to addressing the scale of the issue.

They reflected on the strong and collaborative relationship between the UK and the IMF. The Prime Minister said he was committed to continued cooperation to support global growth, including in clean energy and renewable investment.