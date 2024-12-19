PM meeting with His Majesty the Sultan of Brunei: 19 December 2024

The Prime Minister welcomed His Majesty the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, to Downing Street today to renew the UK-Brunei Garrison Agreement.

The leaders began by discussing the important relationship between the UK and Brunei, which was rooted in close defence and security cooperation and an ambition to drive greater growth between both countries.

The signing of the Garrison Agreement today, which secured the future of the British forces base in Brunei, symbolised the strong and historic relationship between the two countries, the Prime Minister said.

The agreement also underscored the UK’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific, and the leaders agreed on the importance of regional stability and upholding the rules based international order.

Turning to the situation in the Middle East, the Prime Minister said he was pleased the ceasefire in Lebanon had continued to hold. That success underlined the urgent need to secure a similar arrangement between Israel and Gaza, he added.

A ceasefire in Gaza would enable the return of hostages and the acceleration of aid, as well as creating the conditions for a path towards a safe and secure state of Israel, and a viable Palestinian state, the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister also updated on his key mission of growth, and the leaders discussed how through trade, tourism, education, and clean energy the two countries could deepen their economic cooperation.

The Prime Minister thanked His Majesty for Brunei’s support for the UK’s accession to Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, adding he hoped the UK’s accession to the trading bloc would drive greater growth across the country.

The leaders looked forward to speaking soon.