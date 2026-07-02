PM meeting with His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik Al Said of Oman: 2 July 2026

The Prime Minister met His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik Al Said of Oman in Downing Street this afternoon.

The Prime Minister reiterated his solidarity with Oman and all our partners in the region, as well as his gratitude for Oman’s mediation efforts which contributed to the deal between the US and Iran.

They discussed efforts to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and provide shipping with the reassurance needed to transit through the Strait. The Prime Minister recognised that Oman’s support was vital, and they agreed to continue to work closely.

They agreed to stay in touch.