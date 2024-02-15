PM meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan: 15 February 2024

The Prime Minister hosted His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan for a meeting at Downing Street this afternoon.

He welcomed the opportunity to meet with King Abdullah again and reiterated the high value the United Kingdom places on our historic partnership and Jordan’s vital regional role.

The leaders discussed the crisis in Gaza and agreed it was critical as a first step to secure an immediate humanitarian pause, to get hostages out and considerably more aid in. The UK ultimately wanted to see a sustainable ceasefire – which would require Hamas to no longer be in charge in Gaza and Israel’s security to be assured.

The Prime Minister welcomed Jordan’s innovative efforts to deliver life-saving aid to Gaza by land and air, and he set out the UK’s work to unblock aid access and alleviate the humanitarian crisis. The UK was deeply concerned about the humanitarian impact of any offensive on civilians sheltering in Rafah.

They also discussed the importance of de-escalating tensions in the West Bank and bolstering the role of the Palestinian Authority to deliver security and prosperity. The Prime Minister highlighted steps the UK has taken to support stability in the West Bank, including sanctioning extremist settlers.