PM meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan of the UAE: 7 November 2022

The Prime Minister met the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, at the COP27 climate summit.

The leaders discussed regional security, in particular the situation in Iran and Tehran’s destabilising behaviour in the region, as well as the negotiations around the JCPoA nuclear deal.

The Prime Minister and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed agreed to continue working closely together on defence, security and trade, including progressing the UK-GCC trade deal next year.

They also welcomed cooperation on energy transition and green technology, and looked forward to COP28 in the Emirates next year.