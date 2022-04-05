PM meeting with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo: 5 April 2022

The Prime Minister met the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, at Downing Street today.

He welcomed the strength and depth of the partnership between the UK and Ghana, stretching across defence, trade and cultural ties.

Recognising the growing security threats in West Africa, the Prime Minister and President Akufo-Addo committed to strengthen our defence and security partnership, including in intelligence sharing and naval capabilities.

The leaders were united in condemnation of Russia’s hostile invasion and attempted subjugation of Ukraine, agreeing on the importance of continued support to the Ukrainian people and diplomatic and economic pressure on the Kremlin.

They looked forward to further strengthening the cooperation between our two countries, and to meeting again in person at the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.